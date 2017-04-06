Thursday, April 06 2017

Advisor to the chairman of the RA National Statistical Service Gurgen Martirosyan gave a press conference at Blitz Info press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113285 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113286 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113285 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113286 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook