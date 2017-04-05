Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, April 05 2017
Head of 'Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian' Alliance's headquarters Armen Martirosyan and coordinator Hovsep Khurshudyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
Wednesday, April 05 2017
Publicist Meruzhan Ter-Gulanyan and Nikolay Tsaturyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Tuesday, April 04 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 9th Republican Children and Youth Competition 'Singing Armenia' took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.