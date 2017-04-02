Sunday, April 02 2017

Chairman of the RA Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan summarized the results of the parliamentary elections of Armenia

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113240 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113237 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113238 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113240 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113237 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113238 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook