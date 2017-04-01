Archive
Saturday, April 01 2017
Association of Caricaturists of Armenia organized the 'Day of Silence April 1' annual exhibition at Tekeyan Center
Sunday, April 02 2017
Elections 2017First parliamentary elections after the referendum in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 31 2017
A gathering under the slogan of 'Take Election Bribe' took pace on Northern Avenue
