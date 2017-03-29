Wednesday, March 29 2017

Concert of the National Choreography Ensemble named after N. Nadezhdina 'Berezka' took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113036 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113034 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113037 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113033 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113038 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113039 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113035 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113040 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113042 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113041 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113046 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113045 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113047 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113036 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113034 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113037 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113033 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113038 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113039 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113035 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113040 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113042 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113041 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113046 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113045 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113047 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook