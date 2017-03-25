Saturday, March 25 2017

Head coach of the Armenian national football team Artur Petrosyan gave a press conference at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0112903 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112904 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112905 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112903 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112904 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112905 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook