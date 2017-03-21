Archive
Tuesday, March 21 2017
Requiem in the memory of Artur Sargsyan having supplied bread to members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group was served at Shahumyan cemetery
Tuesday, March 21 2017
A candle-lighting ceremony in memory of Artur Sargsyan who supplied bread to the members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group took place on Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 21 2017
Youth marching to the cemetery in memory of the Artur Sargsyan having supplied bread to the 'Sasna Tsrer' group
