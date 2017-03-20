Monday, March 20 2017

Clashes between policemen and protesters in support of Artur Sargsyan who supplied food to the members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group took place in Yerevan

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0112738 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112736 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112737 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112739 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112741 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112740 - Photolure News Agency
