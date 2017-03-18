Archive
Saturday, March 18 2017
Members of 'Free Democrats' party hold a pre-election campaign from the No. 4 electoral district
Saturday, March 18 2017
Members of 'Elq' Alliance under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan hold a pre-election campaign at Kentron District
Saturday, March 18 2017
Leader of the 'Armenian Renaissance' party Artur Baghdasaryan holds a pre-election meeting at Ani Plaza Hotel
