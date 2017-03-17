Archive
Friday, March 17 2017
People gathered in support of Artur Sargsyan who supplied food to the members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group on Freedom Square
Friday, March 17 2017
Protest action in support of Artur Sargsyan who supplied food to the members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group took in Yerevan
Friday, March 17 2017
Memorandum of cooperation is signed within the framework of the 'Medical assistance to the needy Syrian-Armenian families' project at Izmirlian Medical Center
