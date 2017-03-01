Wednesday, March 01 2017

This is the first day of srping but winter refuse to leave Yerevan, Armenia

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0112097 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112092 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112093 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112096 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112095 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112094 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112098 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112099 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0112100 - Photolure News Agency
