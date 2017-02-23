Archive
Thursday, February 23 2017
A conference under the title of 'From challenges to opportunities' took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Thursday, February 23 2017
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan met students and professors of Heratsi State Medical University
Thursday, February 23 2017
Mothers of killed soldiers hold a protest action in front of the ra Government's building
