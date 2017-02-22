Archive
Wednesday, February 22 2017
ANM board chairman, nominated candidate of 'Tsarukyan' Alliance Ararat Zurabyan is guest in Henaran press club
Wednesday, February 22 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan met the representatives of the 'Junior Achievements of Armenia' company
Wednesday, February 22 2017
Member of 'Heritage' party Susanna Muradyan, 'Bright Armenia' Board Secretary Mane Tandilyan and Karen Tumanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
