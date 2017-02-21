Archive
Tuesday, February 21 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 'Affordable Places' awards ceremony took place in '#Article3' press club
Coordinator of the Social Housing Project of the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Arsen Karamyan and 'ARARATBANK' OJSC Executive Director Ashot Osipyan signed a memorandum of cooperation at the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs
