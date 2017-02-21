Tuesday, February 21 2017

A press conference dedicated to the 'Affordable Places' awards ceremony took place in '#Article3' press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111938 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111936 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111937 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111938 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111936 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111937 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook