Saturday, February 18 2017
A protest march in support of Artur Sargsyan who supplied food to the members of 'Sasna Tsrer' group took place in Yerevan
Saturday, February 18 2017
Official opening ceremony of the 15th British Film Festival in Armenia took place at the Moscow Cinema
