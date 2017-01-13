Editor's choice
This Week
Monday, January 16 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Friday, January 13 2017
Friday, January 13 2017
Ukrainian 'X factor' project's winner Sevak Khanaghyan gave a press conference at 'Havana' restaurant
Thursday, January 12 2017
Thursday, January 12 2017
Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Thursday, January 12 2017
Coordinator of 'Razm.info' website Karen Vrtanesyan and analyst Garik Harutyunyan are guests in Zarkerak press club
Thursday, January 12 2017
President of the RA National Statistical Service Gurgen Martirosyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Opening ceremony for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Lecturer of the Diaspora Department of the Yerevan State University Avo Avoshyan and Sosi Mishoyan-Dabaghyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Wednesday, January 11 2017
An extraordinary session of the RA Central Electoral Commission took place
Wednesday, January 11 2017