An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental ArtTuesday, January 24 2017
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's HallSaturday, January 21 2017
Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan presented the results of the projects implemented in the areas of Health, trade and Services
Deputy Head of the Hydromet Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan is guest at Sputnik Armenia press center
Presentation of the 'Independence generation research among young people in 2016' study's results took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Head of the YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies Vardan Voskanyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
A press conference dedicated to the 8th anniversary of the Financial System Mediator took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Head of the Bioresources Management Agency of the RA Ministry of Nature Protection Aram Aghasyan and head of the World Wildlife Fund's Armenian office Karen Manvelyan are guests in Armenpress press club
Deputy Chairman of the Higher Qualification Commission of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Atom Mkhitaryan and Doctor of Psychology Samvel Khudoyan are guests in Henaran press club
Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club
Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club
'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall
Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club
A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center
