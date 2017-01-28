Editor's choice
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian gave a press conference at the RA MFATuesday, January 31 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formationSaturday, January 28 2017
This Week
Friday, February 03 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan met with the members of the Presidium of the RA Writers' Union
Friday, February 03 2017
Head of 'Achilles' Drivers Rights Protection Center NGO Eduard Hovhannisyan and fined driver gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
Friday, February 03 2017
Founder of 'Alliance' party, MP Tigran Urikhanyan gave a press conference in Azdak press club
Friday, February 03 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Issues of protecting the rights of detainees at detention facilities' took place in #Article3 press club
Friday, February 03 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Developments in the Middle East' took place at Novosti Armenia press center
Friday, February 03 2017
Ararat Khandoyan's attorney Ara Gharagyozyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Thursday, February 02 2017
A discussion organized by the EU delegation in Armenia on the topic of 'European Union in Armenia. Perspectives of cooperation' took place at Matenadaran
Thursday, February 02 2017
A press conference on the topic of ‘Guide of the police actions during the elections’ took place at the RA Police
Thursday, February 02 2017
A press conference ahead of the 'International Barbecue Day' took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Thursday, February 02 2017
Head of the State Inspectorate of Education and Science Sergo Yeritsyan gave a press conference at Sptunik Armenia press center
Thursday, February 02 2017
Ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan, sculptor Ferdinand Arakelyanand and coordinator of the public relations committee of the 'Armenian Renaissance' party Karen Tumanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Wednesday, February 01 2017
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills talk about his action plans at Armenia Marriott Hotel
Wednesday, February 01 2017
Director of the 'Little Singers of Armenia' International Association Tigran Hekekyan, photographer Akira Kayamoto and head of 'Victor Entertainment' organization Hiroshi Nagano are guests in Henaran press club
Wednesday, February 01 2017
Presentation of the simplified system of pension provision and archival references took place at the office of the RA State Social Security Service
Wednesday, February 01 2017
The launch of the 4th stage of the Housing Finance Program, funded by the German KfW Bank took place at Erebuni Plaza BC
Tuesday, January 31 2017
Tuesday, January 31 2017
Signing of the community research contracts took place at the RA Ministry of Diaspora
Tuesday, January 31 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Development tendencies of the tourism industry in the South Caucasus' took place at the Media Center
Tuesday, January 31 2017
Head of the National Center for Sports Medicine and Anti-Doping Service of the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Areg Hovhannisyan gave a press conference
Tuesday, January 31 2017
Council of Europe and Office of the RA Human Rights Defender organized a seminar on the topic of 'Prevention of violence against women. Exchange of the European experience' at Armenia Marriott Hotel
Monday, January 30 2017
Former Deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan and artistic director of the Yerevan Puppet Theatre named after H. Tumanyan Ruben Babayan are guests in Hayeli press club
Monday, January 30 2017
President of the National Union of Employers of Armenia Gagik Makaryan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Monday, January 30 2017
MP Mher Shahgeldyan spoke about the internal political developments in Blitz Info press club
Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
RA President Serzh Sargsyan attended the premiere of Mher Mkrtchyan’s ‘Life and Fight After 2.25 Years’ movie at the Moscow Cinema
Kolba Lab organized the 'Public Innovation Lab Award' at Royal Tulip Grand Hotel
Presentation of the 'Armenia-2016. Unlearned lessons' year book took place at the Armenian Center for National and International Studies
Cancellation of two postage stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armenian army's formation took place at the RA Ministry of Defense
A public discussion on the topic of 'If the defenders of our homeland are protected. Human Rights in the Armed Forces' took place in #Article3 Club
The premiere of Mher Mkrtchyan's 'Life and Fight After 2.25 Years' movie took place at KinoPark Cinema
Olympic bronze medalist, three-time World Championships medalist wrestler Roman Amoyan is guest in Armenpress press club
