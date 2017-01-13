Editor's choice
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Saturday, January 21 2017
Cold weather in Yerevan

Cold weather in Yerevan

Thursday, January 19 2017
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan

Wednesday, January 18 2017
Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia

Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia

Monday, January 16 2017
ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia

ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia

Monday, January 16 2017
Pictures of the week
PICTURES OF THE WEEK
This Week
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 21 2017

Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts

Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club

Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club

Ambassador Arman Navasardyan is guest in Hayeli press club - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Ambassador Arman Navasardyan is guest in Hayeli press club

'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

Cold weather in Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Cold weather in Yerevan

Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club

A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center

'Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women' organized a round table discussion on the topic of 'Women's struggle for discrimination and unequal treatment trial' took place at Congress Hotel - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

'Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women' organized a round table discussion on the topic of 'Women's struggle for discrimination and unequal treatment trial' took place at Congress Hotel

RA Government's session took place - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

RA Government's session took place

Turkologist Hakob Chakryan is guest in Hayeli press club - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 18 2017

Turkologist Hakob Chakryan is guest in Hayeli press club

Cold weather in Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 18 2017

Cold weather in Yerevan

A discussion on the topic of 'City Council elections in 2016' took place at the Media Center - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 18 2017

A discussion on the topic of 'City Council elections in 2016' took place at the Media Center

A discussion on the topic of 'Gevorg Safaryan was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Human rights activists' assessments' took place at the Media Center - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 18 2017

A discussion on the topic of 'Gevorg Safaryan was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Human rights activists' assessments' took place at the Media Center

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 18 2017

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan

Private exhibition of Sergey Gasparyan under the title of 'Secrets of the underwater world' opened at Tekeyan Center - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 17 2017

Private exhibition of Sergey Gasparyan under the title of 'Secrets of the underwater world' opened at Tekeyan Center

Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan and lawyer Ara Ghazaryan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 17 2017

Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan and lawyer Ara Ghazaryan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel

MP Lernik Aleksanyan and press secretary of ‘Armenian Renaissance’ party Edgar Arakelyan are guests in Henaran press club - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 17 2017

MP Lernik Aleksanyan and press secretary of ‘Armenian Renaissance’ party Edgar Arakelyan are guests in Henaran press club

A press conference took place at the RA National Gallery - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 17 2017

A press conference took place at the RA National Gallery

Head of the State Committee for Science of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Samvel Harutyunyan gave a press conference at the RA Government's press center - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 17 2017

Head of the State Committee for Science of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Samvel Harutyunyan gave a press conference at the RA Government's press center

Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia

A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center

ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia

Friday, January 13 2017
MHM0111085 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

Ukrainian 'X factor' project's winner Sevak Khanaghyan gave a press conference at 'Havana' restaurant

MHM0111101 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan gave a press conference

MHM0111068 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

Coordinator of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese's spiritual information department Yesayi Artenyan and ethnographer Svetlana Poghosyan are guests in Sputnik Armenia press center

Thursday, January 12 2017
MHM0111065 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111063 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

Coordinator of 'Razm.info' website Karen Vrtanesyan and analyst Garik Harutyunyan are guests in Zarkerak press club

MHM0111062 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

President of the RA National Statistical Service Gurgen Martirosyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club

MHM0111059 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

RA Government's session took place

Wednesday, January 11 2017
MHM0111056 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Opening ceremony for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111052 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Lecturer of the Diaspora Department of the Yerevan State University Avo Avoshyan and Sosi Mishoyan-Dabaghyan are guests in Tesaket press club

MHM0111048 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

An extraordinary session of the RA Central Electoral Commission took place

MHM0111045 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Coordinator of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women Zaruhi Hovhannisyan, coordinator of the Coalition Against Discrimination and For Equality Anahit Chilingaryan and head of 'Sinjar' NGO Boris Murazi are guests at the Media Center

MHM0111042 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Political scientist Sergey Minasyan is guest in Blitz Info press club

View archive
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook