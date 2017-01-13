Editor's choice
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's HallSaturday, January 21 2017
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in YerevanWednesday, January 18 2017
This Week
Saturday, January 21 2017
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall
Friday, January 20 2017
Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Friday, January 20 2017
Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club
Friday, January 20 2017
Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club
Thursday, January 19 2017
'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall
Thursday, January 19 2017
Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club
Thursday, January 19 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center
Thursday, January 19 2017
'Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women' organized a round table discussion on the topic of 'Women's struggle for discrimination and unequal treatment trial' took place at Congress Hotel
Wednesday, January 18 2017
A discussion on the topic of 'City Council elections in 2016' took place at the Media Center
Wednesday, January 18 2017
A discussion on the topic of 'Gevorg Safaryan was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Human rights activists' assessments' took place at the Media Center
Wednesday, January 18 2017
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan
Tuesday, January 17 2017
Private exhibition of Sergey Gasparyan under the title of 'Secrets of the underwater world' opened at Tekeyan Center
Tuesday, January 17 2017
Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan and lawyer Ara Ghazaryan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Tuesday, January 17 2017
MP Lernik Aleksanyan and press secretary of ‘Armenian Renaissance’ party Edgar Arakelyan are guests in Henaran press club
Tuesday, January 17 2017
Head of the State Committee for Science of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Samvel Harutyunyan gave a press conference at the RA Government's press center
Monday, January 16 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Friday, January 13 2017
Friday, January 13 2017
Ukrainian 'X factor' project's winner Sevak Khanaghyan gave a press conference at 'Havana' restaurant
Thursday, January 12 2017
Thursday, January 12 2017
Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Thursday, January 12 2017
Coordinator of 'Razm.info' website Karen Vrtanesyan and analyst Garik Harutyunyan are guests in Zarkerak press club
Thursday, January 12 2017
President of the RA National Statistical Service Gurgen Martirosyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Opening ceremony for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Lecturer of the Diaspora Department of the Yerevan State University Avo Avoshyan and Sosi Mishoyan-Dabaghyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Wednesday, January 11 2017
An extraordinary session of the RA Central Electoral Commission took place
Wednesday, January 11 2017