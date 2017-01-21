Editor's choice
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formationSaturday, January 28 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formationSaturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential PalaceSaturday, January 28 2017
Armenian higher officials on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation paid a visit to Yerablur Military CemeterySaturday, January 28 2017
This Week
Saturday, January 28 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Saturday, January 28 2017
Armenian higher officials on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation paid a visit to Yerablur Military Cemetery
Friday, January 27 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan attended the premiere of Mher Mkrtchyan’s ‘Life and Fight After 2.25 Years’ movie at the Moscow Cinema
Friday, January 27 2017
Kolba Lab organized the 'Public Innovation Lab Award' at Royal Tulip Grand Hotel
Friday, January 27 2017
Presentation of the 'Armenia-2016. Unlearned lessons' year book took place at the Armenian Center for National and International Studies
Friday, January 27 2017
Cancellation of two postage stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armenian army's formation took place at the RA Ministry of Defense
Friday, January 27 2017
RA Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Defense Ministry's administrative complex
Thursday, January 26 2017
A press conference dedicated to the premiere of Mher Mkrtchyan's 'Life and Fight After 2.25 Years' movie took place at KinoPark Cinema
Thursday, January 26 2017
A public discussion on the topic of 'If the defenders of our homeland are protected. Human Rights in the Armed Forces' took place in #Article3 Club
Thursday, January 26 2017
Olympic bronze medalist, three-time World Championships medalist wrestler Roman Amoyan is guest in Armenpress press club
Thursday, January 26 2017
A discussion on the topic of 'Human rights in armed forces. Review of 2016 year' took place at the Media Center
Thursday, January 26 2017
Head of the 'Christian Democratic Revival' party Sos Gimishyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club
Wednesday, January 25 2017
Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan presented the results of the projects implemented in the areas of Health, trade and Services
Wednesday, January 25 2017
Deputy Head of the Hydromet Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan is guest at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, January 24 2017
An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Presentation of the 'Independence generation research among young people in 2016' study's results took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Head of the YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies Vardan Voskanyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, January 24 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 8th anniversary of the Financial System Mediator took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Head of the Bioresources Management Agency of the RA Ministry of Nature Protection Aram Aghasyan and head of the World Wildlife Fund's Armenian office Karen Manvelyan are guests in Armenpress press club
Monday, January 23 2017
Deputy Chairman of the Higher Qualification Commission of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Atom Mkhitaryan and Doctor of Psychology Samvel Khudoyan are guests in Henaran press club
Saturday, January 21 2017
Friday, January 20 2017
Friday, January 20 2017
Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Friday, January 20 2017
Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club
Friday, January 20 2017
Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club
Thursday, January 19 2017
Thursday, January 19 2017
'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall
Thursday, January 19 2017
Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club
Thursday, January 19 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center
Thursday, January 19 2017