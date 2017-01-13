Editor's choice
Friday, January 13 2017

RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan gave a press conference

RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan gave a press conference

Friday, January 13 2017
Cold weather in Yerevan

Cold weather in Yerevan

Tuesday, January 10 2017
Cold weather in Yerevan

Cold weather in Yerevan

Monday, January 09 2017
Sunday, January 08 2017

The first army recruitment for 2017 year at the Republican Recruitment

The first army recruitment for 2017 year at the Republican Recruitment

Sunday, January 08 2017
Thursday, January 05 2017

Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy (Chragaluys) was served at Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Church of Yerevan, Armenia

Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy (Chragaluys) was served at Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Church of Yerevan, Armenia

Thursday, January 05 2017
Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

Snowflakes gather on a fir tree in Yerevan, Armenia

A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

A press conference dedicated to the 'You are Super!' talent show's Armenian participants took place at Sputnik Armenia press center

ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 16 2017

ARF Youth Armenia and Nikol Agbalyan students' unions hold a protest action in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia

Friday, January 13 2017
MHM0111085 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

Ukrainian 'X factor' project's winner Sevak Khanaghyan gave a press conference at 'Havana' restaurant

MHM0111101 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan gave a press conference

MHM0111068 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 13 2017

Coordinator of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese's spiritual information department Yesayi Artenyan and ethnographer Svetlana Poghosyan are guests in Sputnik Armenia press center

Thursday, January 12 2017
MHM0111065 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111063 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

Coordinator of 'Razm.info' website Karen Vrtanesyan and analyst Garik Harutyunyan are guests in Zarkerak press club

MHM0111062 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

President of the RA National Statistical Service Gurgen Martirosyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club

MHM0111059 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 12 2017

RA Government's session took place

Wednesday, January 11 2017
MHM0111056 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Opening ceremony for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111052 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Lecturer of the Diaspora Department of the Yerevan State University Avo Avoshyan and Sosi Mishoyan-Dabaghyan are guests in Tesaket press club

MHM0111048 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

An extraordinary session of the RA Central Electoral Commission took place

MHM0111045 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Coordinator of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women Zaruhi Hovhannisyan, coordinator of the Coalition Against Discrimination and For Equality Anahit Chilingaryan and head of 'Sinjar' NGO Boris Murazi are guests at the Media Center

MHM0111042 - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 11 2017

Political scientist Sergey Minasyan is guest in Blitz Info press club

