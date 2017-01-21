Editor's choice
An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art

An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art

Tuesday, January 24 2017
Cold weather in Yerevan

Cold weather in Yerevan

Tuesday, January 24 2017
Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Saturday, January 21 2017
Cold weather in Yerevan

Cold weather in Yerevan

Thursday, January 19 2017
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan summarized the last yeast year at the RA Human Rights Defender's Office in Yerevan

Wednesday, January 18 2017
Pictures of the week
PICTURES OF THE WEEK
This Week
Cold weather in Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 25 2017

Cold weather in Yerevan

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan presented the results of the projects implemented in the areas of Health, trade and Services - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 25 2017

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan presented the results of the projects implemented in the areas of Health, trade and Services

Deputy Head of the Hydromet Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan is guest at Sputnik Armenia press center - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 25 2017

Deputy Head of the Hydromet Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan is guest at Sputnik Armenia press center

World Bank organized a conference on the Climate Change at Elite Plaza BC - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, January 25 2017

World Bank organized a conference on the Climate Change at Elite Plaza BC

An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art

Presentation of the 'Independence generation research among young people in 2016' study's results took place at Ani Plaza Hotel - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

Presentation of the 'Independence generation research among young people in 2016' study's results took place at Ani Plaza Hotel

Head of the YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies Vardan Voskanyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

Head of the YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies Vardan Voskanyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center

Cold weather in Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

Cold weather in Yerevan

A press conference dedicated to the 8th anniversary of the Financial System Mediator took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

A press conference dedicated to the 8th anniversary of the Financial System Mediator took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Head of the Bioresources Management Agency of the RA Ministry of Nature Protection Aram Aghasyan and head of the World Wildlife Fund's Armenian office Karen Manvelyan are guests in Armenpress press club - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

Head of the Bioresources Management Agency of the RA Ministry of Nature Protection Aram Aghasyan and head of the World Wildlife Fund's Armenian office Karen Manvelyan are guests in Armenpress press club

MP Khosrov Harutyunyan is guest in Hayatsk press club - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 24 2017

MP Khosrov Harutyunyan is guest in Hayatsk press club

Deputy Chairman of the Higher Qualification Commission of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Atom Mkhitaryan and Doctor of Psychology Samvel Khudoyan are guests in Henaran press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 23 2017

Deputy Chairman of the Higher Qualification Commission of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Atom Mkhitaryan and Doctor of Psychology Samvel Khudoyan are guests in Henaran press club

MP Tigran Urikhanyan is guest in Henaran press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 23 2017

MP Tigran Urikhanyan is guest in Henaran press club

Saturday, January 21 2017
MHM0111240 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 21 2017

Inaugural conference of 'Elq' Alliance took place at the RA Governement's Hall

Friday, January 20 2017
MHM0111221 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111206 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Hearings of the case of Nork-Marash's armed group took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts

MHM0111200 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan and head of 'Ordinary Genocide' project Marina Grigoryan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club

MHM0111197 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Deputy Chairman of the 'Civil Contract' party Suren Papikyan, MP Sukias Avetisyan and political scientist Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club

MHM0111195 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 20 2017

Ambassador Arman Navasardyan is guest in Hayeli press club

Thursday, January 19 2017
MHM0111190 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

'Cultural Education Support Foundation' organized the accountable concert of the gifted children from provinces at Komitas Chamber Music Hall

MHM0111184 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House

MHM0111178 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Cold weather in Yerevan

MHM0111176 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

Founder of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political analyst Stepan Safaryan is guest in Hayatsk press club

MHM0111171 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

A press conference on the topic of 'Armenians from Diaspora return to Armenia. What obstacles are in the way' took place at 'Hayk' Center

MHM0111170 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

'Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women' organized a round table discussion on the topic of 'Women's struggle for discrimination and unequal treatment trial' took place at Congress Hotel

MHM0111160 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 19 2017

RA Government's session took place

View archive
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook