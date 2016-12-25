Editor's choice
New Year 2017

Sunday, January 01 2017
Pre-Christmas atmosphere in beautifully decorated Etchmiadzin, Armenia

Thursday, December 29 2016
Honoring ceremony of the best athletes of the year took place at 'Pharaon' Complex

Tuesday, December 27 2016
Pre-Christmas atmosphere in Yerevan, Armenia

Tuesday, December 27 2016
Yerevan New Year Run

Sunday, December 25 2016
Pictures of the week
This Week
Prayer for the New Year and blessing of pomegranates took place in the Armenian Apostolic churches of Yerevan, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Sunday, January 01 2017

Prayer for the New Year and blessing of pomegranates took place in the Armenian Apostolic churches of Yerevan, Armenia

Festive firework near the main Christmas tree on the occasion of the New Year's Eve took place on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Sunday, January 01 2017

Festive firework near the main Christmas tree on the occasion of the New Year's Eve took place on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

RA President Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to Yerablur Military Cemetery - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 30 2016

RA President Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to Yerablur Military Cemetery

Pre-Christmas atmosphere in beautifully decorated Etchmiadzin, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Thursday, December 29 2016

'National solidarity as our strength, the strength of the guarantee' awards ceremony took place at the RA National Academy of Sciences - Photolure News Agency Thursday, December 29 2016

Deputy Head of 'Hydromet' Service Meteorological Center of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan gave a press conference at Armenpress press club - Photolure News Agency Thursday, December 29 2016

RA Government's session took place - Photolure News Agency Thursday, December 29 2016

Director Hrant Vardanyan, musician Vahan Artsruni and literary critic Davit Gasparyan are guests in Hayeli press club - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, December 28 2016

RA Minister of Economic Development and Investment Suren Karayan gave his final press conference for this year - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, December 28 2016

Pre-Christmas atmosphere in Yerevan, Armenia - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, December 27 2016

Honoring ceremony of the best athletes of the year took place at 'Pharaon' Complex - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, December 27 2016

RA Minister of Healthcare Levon Altunyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA Ministry of Healthcare - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, December 27 2016

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gave his final press conference for this year at Gyumri Technology Center - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, December 27 2016

RA Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA Ministry of Nature Protection - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, December 27 2016

A festive event on the occasion of New Year and Christmas for the children from orphanages and Syria took place at the RA Presidential Palace - Photolure News Agency Monday, December 26 2016

RA Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan gave a summarizing press conference at the Folk Art Center named after Hovhannes Sharambeyan - Photolure News Agency Monday, December 26 2016

Commander of Van military operation Vazgen Sislyan and head of the psychology department of the Academy of Public Administration, Professor Ruben Aghuzumtsyan are guests in Hayatsk press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, December 26 2016

RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA MTAD - Photolure News Agency Monday, December 26 2016

Sunday, December 25 2016
MHM0110875 - Photolure News Agency Sunday, December 25 2016

Charity marathon running of Santas for the Syrian Armenian children took place in Yerevan, Armenia

Saturday, December 24 2016
MHM0110863 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, December 24 2016

Exhibition of Arevik Tserunyan under the title of 'Terror' opened at the RA Artists' Union

MHM0110856 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, December 24 2016

RA Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan gave a summarizing press conference at 'Armenia Wine' company of Sasunik village in Aragatsotn Province

MHM0110851 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, December 24 2016

Congress of the 'Armenian Rebirth' party's youth union took place at the RA Government's Hall

Friday, December 23 2016
MHM0110837 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

RA Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA Ministry of Finance

MHM0110834 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) summed up the results of the contest at Royal Tulip Grand Hotel Yerevan

MHM0110827 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

The 7th extraordinary congress of the 'Third Republic' party took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

MHM0110823 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

Chairman of the RA State Committee for Urban Development Narek Sargsyan gave a summarizing press conference

MHM0110820 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA Ministry of Education and Science

MHM0110818 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

OSCE Yerevan office and RA Ministry of Nature Protection organized a joint workshop under the title of 'Strategy of development of environmental education in the context of the Aarhus Convention' at Ani Plaza Hotel

MHM0110815 - Photolure News Agency Friday, December 23 2016

'Transparency International Anti-corruption Center' NGO organized a discussion on the topic of 'The 100 days of the RA Prime Minister' at Armenia Marriott Hotel

