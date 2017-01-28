Editor's choice
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian gave a press conference at the RA MFA

Tuesday, January 31 2017
Cold winter of Yerevan

Monday, January 30 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation

Saturday, January 28 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation

Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace

Saturday, January 28 2017
Pictures of the week
This Week
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills talk about his action plans at Armenia Marriott Hotel - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, February 01 2017

Director of the 'Little Singers of Armenia' International Association Tigran Hekekyan, photographer Akira Kayamoto and head of 'Victor Entertainment' organization Hiroshi Nagano are guests in Henaran press club - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, February 01 2017

Presentation of the simplified system of pension provision and archival references took place at the office of the RA State Social Security Service - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, February 01 2017

The launch of the 4th stage of the Housing Finance Program, funded by the German KfW Bank took place at Erebuni Plaza BC - Photolure News Agency Wednesday, February 01 2017

RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian gave a press conference at the RA MFA - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 31 2017

Signing of the community research contracts took place at the RA Ministry of Diaspora - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 31 2017

A press conference on the topic of 'Development tendencies of the tourism industry in the South Caucasus' took place at the Media Center - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 31 2017

Head of the National Center for Sports Medicine and Anti-Doping Service of the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Areg Hovhannisyan gave a press conference - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 31 2017

Council of Europe and Office of the RA Human Rights Defender organized a seminar on the topic of 'Prevention of violence against women. Exchange of the European experience' at Armenia Marriott Hotel - Photolure News Agency Tuesday, January 31 2017

Cold winter of Yerevan - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 30 2017

Former Deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan and artistic director of the Yerevan Puppet Theatre named after H. Tumanyan Ruben Babayan are guests in Hayeli press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 30 2017

President of the National Union of Employers of Armenia Gagik Makaryan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 30 2017

MP Mher Shahgeldyan spoke about the internal political developments in Blitz Info press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 30 2017

Economist Bagrat Asatryan is guest in Hayatsk press club - Photolure News Agency Monday, January 30 2017

Saturday, January 28 2017
MHM0111406 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 28 2017

MHM0111400 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 28 2017

MHM0111392 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 28 2017

MHM0111364 - Photolure News Agency Saturday, January 28 2017

Friday, January 27 2017
MHM0111362 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111360 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111349 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111344 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111343 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111340 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

MHM0111329 - Photolure News Agency Friday, January 27 2017

Thursday, January 26 2017
MHM0111318 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

MHM0111321 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

MHM0111317 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

MHM0111307 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

MHM0111315 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

MHM0111313 - Photolure News Agency Thursday, January 26 2017

